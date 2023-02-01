ENHYPEN, Kang Daniel Set to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival

ENHYPEN are heading to Vegas. The seven-piece K-pop group have been announced as headliners for the first-ever We Bridge Festival, a three-day cultural expo and music event celebrating Asian entertainment and culture.

ENHYPEN will be joined by South Korean superstar, Kang Daniel, and girl group VIVIZ, along with K-pop acts Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9 and Korean rapper BE’O. Many of these groups will be making their U.S. arena debut at the festival.

We Bridge takes place April 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, and the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. And while this is a new festival, We Bridge is backed by some impressive pedigree, with the festival presented by global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International — the same group who helped turn the Las Vegas Strip purple last April during BTS’ “Permission To Dance On Stage” tour in the city.

“IPE is honored to work with Chris Baldizan and the MGM Resorts team to create another event in Las Vegas that we know will be at the forefront of pop culture,” Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment tells Rolling Stone. “Last year’s BTS events were a pillar in the entertainment world, and we are proud to be a part of that. We are certain that the experience we are creating for fans will bring a new awareness that is widely representative through music and culture.”

While ENHYPEN hit up a string of U.S. cities during their 2022 “MANIFESTO Tour,” the boy band skipped Vegas on that itinerary. The group says they’re eager to finally see what all the hype about.

“We’re so excited to be part of We Bridge Music Festival and Expo,” ENHYPEN tell Rolling Stone, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to performing and meeting all our fans in Las Vegas, so we hope to see you there in April.”

Set times and scheduling for the music festival are still to be confirmed, and organizers tease that more acts could be announced soon. What we do know is that the music component of the festival will span two days (likely Friday and Saturday) while the cultural expo will run all weekend.

In addition to welcoming Asian brands in music, media, art, and fashion, We Bridge is partnering with the Grammy Museum on special performances and Q&A panels with the festival acts before and after they hit the stage.

Says Kang, “With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year, as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

See a full list of artists and activations on the We Bridge website.