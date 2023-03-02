Wayne Shorter, Jazz Legend Who Collaborated With Miles Davis and Joni Mitchell, Dead at 89

Wayne Shorter, the legendary, Grammy-winning saxophonist who — in addition to his own renowned albums and work with jazz supergroup the Weather Reporter — collaborated with the likes of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Steely Dan, and Joni Mitchell, has died at the age of 89.

The venerated musician died Thursday morning, March 2, in Los Angeles, Shorter’s rep confirmed to Rolling Stone. No cause of death was provided.

Over a career that spanned eight decades — from his 1959 debut to his 2023 Grammy-winning Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Shorter was one of the most prolific and visible ambassadors of jazz, expanding the boundaries of the art form itself while fusing its influence with all genres of music.

The Newark, New Jersey-born Shorter began his career under the tutelage of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, performing alongside fellow future jazz greats (and collaborators) like Lee Morgan and Freddie Hubbard. After a half-decade stint with Blakey, Shorter released his debut as bandleader in 1959, featuring three musicians — bassist Paul Chambers, drummer Jimmy Cobb, and pianist Wynton Kelly — who just months earlier formed the backbone of Davis’ Kind of Blue.

The graduate of an arts high school with a college degree in music education, Shorter excelled in both composition and improvisation — two skills he’d eventually employ when he was recruited to join Davis in what was eventually dubbed that trumpeter’s Second Great Quintet.

That lineup — also featuring bassist Ron Carter, pianist Hancock and drummer Tony Williams — first appeared together on 1965’s E.S.P., and would support Davis as he explored jazz fusion on subsequent landmark albums like In a Silent Way, Miles in the Sky, Nefertiti (with Shorter writing the title track) and Bitches Brew (including the Shorter composition “Sanctuary”).

Shorter's period with Davis coincided with some of his greatest successes as bandleader, notably 1965's Juju and 1966's Speak No Evil.

After exploring jazz fusion alongside Davis in the late Sixties, Shorter formed the Weather Report with keyboardist Joe Zawinul in 1970, with that collective further expanding the subgenre’s sound by funneling jazz through funk and world music influences. Following the recruitment of bassist Jaco Pastorius in 1976, the Weather Reporter enjoyed their most enduring success, as heard on albums like 1977’s Heavy Weather and 1978’s Mr. Gone (the title a nickname of Shorter’s).

Over the course of his career, Shorter won 12 Grammy Awards, starting in 1979 for the Weather Report’s 8:30 and, most recently, a victory at the 2023 Grammys in the Best Improvised Jazz Solo category (“Endangered Species”).

In addition to his own work as bandleader and sideman, Shorter was an in-demand session musician and a favorite of Mitchell, who enlisted the saxophonist for all 10 studio albums she released between 1977 and 2002, including 1979's jazz-indebted Mingus. Shorter also contributed the classic saxophone solo to Dan's "Aja."

In 2018, Shorter was among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, acknowledging his contribution to jazz and the music world at large.

