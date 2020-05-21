 Wayne Shorter Benefits to Boast Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Coronavirus Crisis: Snapshot of Wyoming Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Wayne Shorter Benefit Boasts Streams From Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington

SFJAZZ will air January 2019 tribute concerts to raise money for legendary saxophonist’s medical expenses

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wayne Shorter Benefit Concert Livestreams From Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington

SFJAZZ will air several concerts featuring Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock and more to raise money for Wayne Shorter's medical expenses.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock

SFJAZZ, the Bay Area venue and nonprofit, will livestream four Wayne Shorter tribute concerts from January 2019 to raise money for the saxophonist’s ongoing medical needs.

The livestreams will mark the first time these concerts have been broadcast and will feature performances from Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, Branford Marsalis and more.

The first show, featuring Washington and Terrace Martin, will air Friday, May 22nd, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET via the SFJAZZ website. The next will take place June 26th and boast Hancock, Martin and Terence Blanchard, while the third will air July 31st and feature Marsalis and Blanchard. An air date for the fourth livestream has yet to be announced.

Last January, Shorter and his quartet had been scheduled to perform four shows at SFJAZZ, but had to cancel when Shorter became sick and couldn’t travel. In his absence, Hancock spearheaded the tribute shows to raise money for Shorter’s medical expenses, assembling the all-star lineup to perform some of the saxophonist’s most famous compositions. Along with the various special guests, each show featured the members of Shorter’s quartet, pianist Danilo Pérez, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade.

The Shorter tribute streams are part of SFJAZZ’s new Fridays at Five series, an online membership program launched amid the COVID-19 crisis to raise money for the organization. Fans can join with either a $5-a-month, or $60-a-year membership, while each broadcast also includes a virtual “tip jar,” with the artists and SFJAZZ splitting the money 50/50. For the Shorter concerts, however, all of the tip jar proceeds will go to Shorter’s medical expenses.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, Wayne Shorter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.