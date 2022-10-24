Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards: ‘I’m Ecstatic and Honored’

Wayne Brady will be in charge of making sure this year’s American Music Awards run smoothly. On Monday, ABC announced that the Let’s Make a Deal star will host the 2022 AMAs next month.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” Brady said in a press release. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… The funny, the music, and the moves!”

The Emmy-winning host follows Cardi B, who led the ceremony last year. Taraji P. Henson helmed the mic the year prior.

“Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs,” wrote the show’s executive producer Jesse Collins. “Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy, and fun!”

For his hosting duties, Brady will step away from Dancing with the Stars where he’s competing as one of the top 10 stars with dancer Witney Carson.

The announcement comes two weeks after ABC revealed the nominees for the fan-voted awards show. Bad Bunny leads the nods with eight, trailed closely by Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, who each have six. (Last year, BTS, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion took home the most awards with three each.)

Though performers have yet to be announced for this year’s show, last year saw Coldplay and BTS take the stage for “My Universe,” Bad Bunny and Tainy perform “Lo Siento BB :/,” and Olivia Rodrigo performed “Traitor.”

The ceremony is set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.