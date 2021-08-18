 Waxahatchee Covers Woody Guthrie's 'Talking Dust Bowl Blues' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From Apple to Bose, Here Are the Best Earbud Brands Worth Buying on Amazon
Home Music Music News

Waxahatchee Covers Woody Guthrie’s ‘Talking Dust Bowl Blues’

Song will be featured on Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads, a reimagined version of the folk singer’s Dust Bowl Blues

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Waxahatchee has contributed a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “Talking Dust Bowl Blues” for the upcoming album Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads, a reimagined version of the legendary folk musician’s 1940 collection Dust Bowl Blues.

Katie Crutchfield channels Guthrie’s talk-singing voice throughout the song, as she recounts the daily hardships of living through the Dust Bowl: “Way up yonder on a mountain road/I had a hot motor and a heavy load/I’s a-goin’ pretty fast, there wasn’t even stoppin’/A-bouncin’ up and down, like popcorn poppin’.”

Home in This World will include Crutchfield’s cover alongside an eclectic mix of other artists, including country and Americana acts like Lee Ann Womack, Colter Wall, the Secret Sisters and Chris Thile as well as indie artists like Mark Lanegan, Swamp Dogg and the Felice Brothers.

Home in This World was the brainchild of producer Randall Poster, who has organized numerous tribute albums and worked as a music supervisor on The Queen’s GambitTiger King, the Questlove-directed doc Summer of Soul, and an upcoming Velvet Underground doc. (He also supervised the music for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.) The compilation is due out September 10th.

In This Article: Waxahatchee, Woody Guthrie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.