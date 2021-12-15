 Waxahatchee Returns With Uplifting 'Tomorrow': Listen - Rolling Stone
Waxahatchee Returns With Uplifting ‘Tomorrow’

Song is off the soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series El Deafo

Angie Martoccio

Waxahatchee has dropped the kid-friendly Americana single “Tomorrow,” off the upcoming animated series El Deafo.

The track opens with twinkling keyboard, as Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield sings about finding her own path. El Deafo is a loose autobiography about writer Cece Bell losing her hearing in childhood.

“I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of,” Crutchfield said in a statement. “Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around.”

“Tomorrow” follows Crutchfield’s cover of Woody Guthrie’s “Talking Dust Bowl Blues” she released earlier this year. She released her album Saint Cloud in March 2020, right when the coronavirus hit the U.S.

Crutchfield will continue touring in support of Saint Cloud early next year, kicking off at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico on January 17th. She’ll play two nights in Birmingham, Alabama on February 3rd, before hitting major cities across the U.S. The tour wraps on June 21st in Boston.

