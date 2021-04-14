Waxahatchee Maps 2021 ‘Saint Cloud’ Tour

Shortly after celebrating the one-year anniversary of Saint Cloud with a deluxe edition, Waxahatchee has announced 2021 tour dates behind the album.

The trek kicks off in September in Louisville, Kentucky, followed by a performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Katie Crutchfield will travel through the West Coast before heading to the East, including stops in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Saint Cloud deluxe edition contained the original album and Crutchfield’s covers of Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, and Lucinda Williams. Following her initial interview with Rolling Stone on Saint Cloud, she recently looked back on the album with deputy music editor Simon Vozick-Levinson. “The record is so dark, but it’s so hopeful at the same time,” she said. “It’s talking about a lot of really heavy stuff with a lot of transparency, but the overall spirit of it is so warm and uplifting and hopeful that I feel like it hit people in a way that they maybe needed.”

Waxahatchee Tour Dates

9/2 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

9/3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

94 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

9/5 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

9/7 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

9/9 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

9/10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9/16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

9/17 –Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

9/18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

9/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/21 – Sonoma, CA@ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

9/22 – San Francisco, CA@ The Castro Theatre

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

9/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

9/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outside)

9/29 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

9/30 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

10/1 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/7 – Saxapahaw, NC@ Haw River Ballroom

10/8 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/9 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale