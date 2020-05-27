 Waxahatchee Announces Full Album Livestream Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next RS Charts: Future Powers Past Drake on Artists 500 Chart Following 'High Off Life' Release Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Waxahatchee Announces Full Album Livestream Series

“I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it,” singer-songwriter says

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee's spring tour may be postponed, but Katie Crutchfield will perform her entire discography in a livestream series next month.

Molly Matalon

Waxahatchee’s 2020 spring tour may be postponed, but Katie Crutchfield will perform her entire discography in a June livestream series, occurring every Monday evening at 9:00 pm E.T.

“I’m announcing a run of five livestreams where I play all five of my albums in their entirety,” Crutchfield said in a statement. “This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we’ve had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden.”

Waxahatchee

Poster by Jess Rotter

Poster by Jess Rotter

“I’m also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business,” she continued. “I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June.”

Crutchfield released her debut album, American Weekend, in 2012. She dropped her fifth album, Saint Cloud, last spring —  a spectacular collection of songs that lean into Americana and country. “I’ve become so obsessive about people like Lucinda Williams, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “All these country powerhouse women. I wanted to step into that power a little bit.”

Tickets are $15 per show and $50 for the entire series. They can be purchased here.

Waxahatchee Livestream Schedule

June 1 – American Weekend
June 8 – Cerulean Salt
June 15  – Ivy Tripp
June 22 – Out in the Storm
June 29 – Saint Cloud

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Waxahatchee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.