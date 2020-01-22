Waxahatchee Catches ‘Fire,’ Announces New Album and Tour

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield overlooks the Mississippi River in the new video for “Fire,” the first single from her upcoming LP Saint Cloud, out March 27th via Merge Records.
“That’s what I wanted,” she sings in the clip, walking across the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge in the blinding sunlight. “It’s not as if we cry a river, call it rain/West Memphis is on fire in the light of day.”
Crutchfield came up with the Americana slow-burner when she and her partner, musician Kevin Morby, were driving over that bridge while heading to their home in Kansas City. “It’s the only time in my entire life I’ve written a large portion of a song not at an instrument or at a piece of paper,” she told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t change anything.”
In a statement released with the single, Crutchfield said she wrote this song addressing herself: “It’s about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you’ve made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip,” she said. “It’s meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier.”
Waxahatchee will tour in support of Saint Cloud this spring, kicking off at Detroit’s Jam Handy on April 10th. She’ll play two nights at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on April 18th and 19th before wrapping up at the Majestic Theater in Madison, Wisconsin on May 22nd.
Waxahatchee Tour Dates
April 10 — Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy
April 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
April 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 15 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
April 16 — Boston, MA @ Royale
April 17 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
April 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
April 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
April 23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
April 24 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
April 25 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
April 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
April 27 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
April 29 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
April 30 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite
May 1 — Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall
May 2 — Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten
May 4 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
May 7 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
May 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA
May 9 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
May 10 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
May 12 — Portland, OR @ The Old Church
May 13 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
May 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral
May 15 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
May 20 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
May 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
May 22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre