Waxahatchee Catches ‘Fire,’ Announces New Album and Tour

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield overlooks the Mississippi River in the new video for “Fire,” the first single from her upcoming LP Saint Cloud, out March 27th via Merge Records.

“That’s what I wanted,” she sings in the clip, walking across the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge in the blinding sunlight. “It’s not as if we cry a river, call it rain/West Memphis is on fire in the light of day.”

Crutchfield came up with the Americana slow-burner when she and her partner, musician Kevin Morby, were driving over that bridge while heading to their home in Kansas City. “It’s the only time in my entire life I’ve written a large portion of a song not at an instrument or at a piece of paper,” she told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t change anything.”

In a statement released with the single, Crutchfield said she wrote this song addressing herself: “It’s about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you’ve made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip,” she said. “It’s meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier.”

Waxahatchee will tour in support of Saint Cloud this spring, kicking off at Detroit’s Jam Handy on April 10th. She’ll play two nights at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on April 18th and 19th before wrapping up at the Majestic Theater in Madison, Wisconsin on May 22nd.

