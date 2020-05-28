Waterboys’ Brother Paul Brown Launches Livestream Series

The Waterboys’ Brother Paul Brown has launched Playing It Forward, a new livestream series featuring collaborations with musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can hear the first song, “Hope for Everyone,” above. The track features Brown, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, Robert Plant’s Band of Joy drummer Marco Giovino, singer Wendy Moten, Dorothy Daniel on tambourine, and North Mississippi Allstars’ Luther Dickenson on slide guitar. David Santos, who wrote the lyrics, plays bass on the song.

For the series, Brown enlisted Giovino to send a drum track, which was then sent to Santos to write the lyrics and bass parts. The musicians then worked together to add parts from their home studios and record the video. The song’s proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aids music-industry members during the pandemic.

“At the end of the day, it serves as such a beautiful way to keep us all engaged and writing new music together from a distance, while helping MusiCares help so many other musicians and artists who have lost gigs, tours, and sessions due to COVID-19,” Brown says.

“Through my own journey,” he added, “I’ve come to believe that sometimes an inescapable tragedy can turn our journey towards a magical new destiny that inspires us to create brand-new beauty for the good of helping one another.”