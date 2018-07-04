Watch Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert Go Full David Lynch in Surreal ‘Up’ Video

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert descend into a world of surreal debauchery in the new video for their song, “Up.”

The clip has a distinctly David Lynch-ian vibe with Young Thug and Uzi prominently spitting the woozy track in a room draped in red velvet curtains and covered with black-and-white checkered floors – not unlike the Black Lodge in Twin Peaks. The rest of the clip is packed with mind-bending visuals and occult imagery, including a dancer donning devil horns and a pentagram painted on her face.

“Up” appears on Young Thug’s new EP, Hear No Evil, which arrived in April. The three-track release also features “Anybody,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and “Now,” featuring 21 Savage. The EP follows several projects Young Thug released in 2017, including a collaborative mixtape with Future, Super Slimey, and a solo effort, Beautiful Thugger Girls.

As for Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper recently appeared on tracks with Travis Scott and 03 Greedo, while his debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, arrived last year. On July 20th, Uzi will embark on a North American tour with Ty Dolla $ign and G-Eazy.