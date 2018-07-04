Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next 'Sorry to Bother You' Review: Welcome to the WTF Satire of the Summer Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert Go Full David Lynch in Surreal ‘Up’ Video

Rappers nod to ‘Twin Peaks’ in clip for Thugger’s ‘Hear No Evil’ cut

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Young Thug

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert descend into a world of surreal debauchery in the new video for their song, “Up.”

The clip has a distinctly David Lynch-ian vibe with Young Thug and Uzi prominently spitting the woozy track in a room draped in red velvet curtains and covered with black-and-white checkered floors – not unlike the Black Lodge in Twin Peaks. The rest of the clip is packed with mind-bending visuals and occult imagery, including a dancer donning devil horns and a pentagram painted on her face.

“Up” appears on Young Thug’s new EP, Hear No Evil, which arrived in April. The three-track release also features “Anybody,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and “Now,” featuring 21 Savage. The EP follows several projects Young Thug released in 2017, including a collaborative mixtape with Future, Super Slimey, and a solo effort, Beautiful Thugger Girls.

As for Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper recently appeared on tracks with Travis Scott and 03 Greedo, while his debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, arrived last year. On July 20th, Uzi will embark on a North American tour with Ty Dolla $ign and G-Eazy.

In This Article: Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad