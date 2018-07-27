Watch YG, A$AP Rocky Run Boot Camp in ‘Handgun’ Video

YG commands a hip-hop boot camp in his flashy “Handgun” video, featuring A$AP Rocky. The clip opens with drill sergeant YG barking orders at a group of recruits. “Every first and last word that comes out of y’all vagina-eating mouths is gonna be ‘drip’!” he shouts, as the group stands at attention.

Later, the new members purchase gold-plated guns from a vending machine and YG raps intensely in their faces. A$AP Rocky calls out military cadences, and soldiers participate in an action movie-styled fight club.

“Handgun” appears on YG’s forthcoming LP, Stay Dangerous, out August 3rd. The record also includes previously issued tracks “Suu Whoop” and “Big Bank,” featuring Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. (That all-star quartet performed “Big Bank” at the 2018 BET Awards.)

The 15-track album, which follows 2016’s Still Brazy LP and Red Friday EP, will also include guest spots from Quavo and Ty Dolls $ign, among others.