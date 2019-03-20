Watch X Ambassadors’ Resilient New ‘Boom’ Video

X Ambassadors bounce back from toxic relationships in their new video for “Boom.” Co-written by the band and produced by Ricky Reed, the single will appear on their forthcoming sophomore album, which is due out this year.

In the new clip, the trio is seen performing “Boom” live, its staccato, percussive melodies mirrored by frontman Sam Harris’ straightforward lyrics that address quickly leaving a toxic relationship. “Walking away from you/That’s what I’m gonna do,” he sings. “I got the same old shoes with a new attitude/Why would I sing the blues for you?”

At one point, he collapses to the stage’s floor, but he resiliently gets back up, despite the fall leaving him bloodied. Elsewhere, his brother and keyboardist Casey Harris, who was born blind, appears with angel’s wings in a shadow that’s projected behind him. The artwork for “Boom” is written in Braille and is presented in a yellow-and-black colorway, according to a statement, “it is the first physical manifestation of his work that he has been able to experience visually.”

Their as-yet-untitled sophomore album will be the follow-up to their 2015 major label debut, 2015’s VHS.