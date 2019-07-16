Watch X Ambassadors Perform ‘Hold You Down’ on ‘Colbert’

X Ambassadors made their debut on The Late Show with a rousing performance of “Hold You Down,” a track off their recent album Orion. In the clip, the group offers an emotional rendition of the poignant, anthemic number, a rock number that is tinged with their signature electronic elements. Frontman Sam Harris gives it his all, offering an impassioned vocal performance as the band plays in moody lighting.

Orion, the band’s second album, was released June 14th. In addition, to the album the band has also been collaborating with other artists, including Lizzo. They co-wrote and produced three songs off her album Cuz I Love You, including the title track. Harris, X Ambassadors lead singer/songwriter, also wrote and produced eight songs on the For the Throne – Music Inspired By The HBO Series Game of Thrones soundtrack.

X Ambassadors will embark on The Orion Tour in support of the new album. The trek kicks off October 8th in Tucson at the Rialto Theatre and finishes November 19th in San Francisco at the Warfield Theater. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.