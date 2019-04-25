×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Watch LSD's Vibrant Performance of 'No New Friends' on 'Ellen' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform Classic Single ‘Triumph’ on ‘Fallon’

The group comes together ahead of Showtime series ‘Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men’

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Wu-Tang Clan returned to perform an impassioned version their hit “Triumph” on The Tonight Show. The hip-hop group, who released the song in 1997 on Wu-Tang Forever, performed in front of a giant, flaming image of their logo.

The band is back in the spotlight to promote their upcoming four-part Showtime series, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men. The series, directed by Mass Appeal’s Sacha Jenkins, features interviews with the group’s nine surviving members, as well as never-before-seen archival footage and concert videos. The series will premiere May 10.

Hulu has also announced a new series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, centered on the group. The ten-episode series was written and created by Wu-Tang member The RZA and Alex Tse.

Related

Watch Maggie Rogers Perform Emotional Ballad 'Say It' on 'Fallon'
Watch 'Avengers' Cast Sing 'We Didn't Start the Fire' on 'Fallon'

Recently, RZA told Rolling Stone that he feels the group deserves a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band became eligible for entry in 2017, but hasn’t yet made it on the ballot. “I think we should [get in], and I do care,” RZA said. “It may take some time to get in there. I think it’s good for us and I think it’s good for rock & roll, because hip-hop is a form of music that grabs from every genre, but definitely grabs from rock & roll.”

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad