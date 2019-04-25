Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform Classic Single ‘Triumph’ on ‘Fallon’

Wu-Tang Clan returned to perform an impassioned version their hit “Triumph” on The Tonight Show. The hip-hop group, who released the song in 1997 on Wu-Tang Forever, performed in front of a giant, flaming image of their logo.

The band is back in the spotlight to promote their upcoming four-part Showtime series, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men. The series, directed by Mass Appeal’s Sacha Jenkins, features interviews with the group’s nine surviving members, as well as never-before-seen archival footage and concert videos. The series will premiere May 10.

Hulu has also announced a new series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, centered on the group. The ten-episode series was written and created by Wu-Tang member The RZA and Alex Tse.

Recently, RZA told Rolling Stone that he feels the group deserves a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band became eligible for entry in 2017, but hasn’t yet made it on the ballot. “I think we should [get in], and I do care,” RZA said. “It may take some time to get in there. I think it’s good for us and I think it’s good for rock & roll, because hip-hop is a form of music that grabs from every genre, but definitely grabs from rock & roll.”