Watch Wiz Khalifa, Swae Lee Navigate Naked Bodies in ‘Hopeless Romantic’ Video

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee unveiled a scintillating new video for their song, “Hopeless Romantic.”

The TK McKamy-directed clip uses the power of green screen technology to place Wiz and Swae Lee in a world made up entirely of naked women. The pair dance, spit their verses, set up lounge chairs, roll and puff blunts, all while climbing over bare stomachs, knees and backs.

“Hopeless Romantic” appears on Wiz Khalifa’s new album, Rolling Papers 2, which arrived in July. The album marks the rapper’s first studio record since 2014’s Blacc Hollywood, though he’s released multiple mixtapes over the past few years. Along with Swae Lee, Rolling Papers 2 features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd recently embarked on a co-headlining North American tour. The trek wraps August 30th in Phoenix, Arizona.

