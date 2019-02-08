Why Don’t We Send Fans into Frenzy With ‘8 Letters,’ ‘Big Plans’ on ‘Kimmel’

Why Don’t We fans went absolutely crazy Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When the five-piece boy band took the Hollywood stage, the crowd’s screams and shrieks of glee nearly overpowered the musicians’ voices. Why Don’t We took turns with the vocals, gliding across the stage on a moving platform as they sang hit the single “8 Letters” as well as the new track, “Big Plans,” and album cuts “Trust Fund Baby” and “Hooked” for a web exclusive performance.

“8 Letters,” off the group’s debut 8 Letters, which dropped in August, earned big cheers, but fans were most excited for “Big Plans,” a brand new track released in January that immediately landed at Number One on iTunes. Why Don’t We unveiled a video for the single, their first new music since the album came out, a few weeks ago. “I really hope this song can motivate you guys this year,” band member Corbyn Besson wrote on Twitter around release. “You’ve all got so much potential and I hope it inspires you to make some big plans of your own in 2019.”

Why Don’t We was formed in 2016 by Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Zach Herron and Jonah Marais, and have since earned attention by touring with Shawn Mendes and by collaborating with controversial vlogger Logan Paul. The Los Angeles-based group, who have hinted at more new music recently, will be touring in support of their album this spring around North America. The tour kicks off March 20th at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix and wraps May 18th in Honolulu.