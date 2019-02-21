×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Watch U.S. Girls' Voyeuristic Live Show in New 'Time' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Weezer’s Mr. Rogers-Themed Video ‘High as a Kite’

Take a journey to “Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood’ in their latest video to channel a classic TV show

By
Patrick Doyle

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Weezer have a history of adopting classic TV shows in their music videos, from Happy Days to Sesame Street. Add another instantly-memorable video to the list: perhaps inspired by the hit documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Rivers Cuomo decided to dress up as Fred Rogers. Taking stage on the set of “Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood,” Cuomo and the band used the classic show as inspiration for their new video, “High as a Kite.”  But the performance in front of an audience of children quickly turns dark just as the song does.

The song is from the Black Album, out March 1st. The band also released another song, “Living in L.A.,” Cuomo howling about loneliness over a new wave groove.

Weezer are having a big moment, coming off a surprise SNL sketch and two Grammy nominations. Next month, they hit the road with the Pixies for an arena tour that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad