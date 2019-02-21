Watch Weezer’s Mr. Rogers-Themed Video ‘High as a Kite’

Weezer have a history of adopting classic TV shows in their music videos, from Happy Days to Sesame Street. Add another instantly-memorable video to the list: perhaps inspired by the hit documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Rivers Cuomo decided to dress up as Fred Rogers. Taking stage on the set of “Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood,” Cuomo and the band used the classic show as inspiration for their new video, “High as a Kite.” But the performance in front of an audience of children quickly turns dark just as the song does.

The song is from the Black Album, out March 1st. The band also released another song, “Living in L.A.,” Cuomo howling about loneliness over a new wave groove.

Weezer are having a big moment, coming off a surprise SNL sketch and two Grammy nominations. Next month, they hit the road with the Pixies for an arena tour that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden.