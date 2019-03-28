Watch Wallows Perform ‘Are You Bored Yet?’ on Corden

Up-and-coming indie rock group Wallows took the stage at The Late Late Show to perform their single “Are You Bored Yet?” with the help of band leader Reggie Watts. The track comes off the Los Angeles group’s debut album Nothing Happens, which dropped March 22 via Atlantic.

In the clip, the musicians are joined onstage midway through the introspective performance by Watts, who fill sin for Clairo, the single’s guest vocalist. The shimmery indie number gets even moodier in the stage’s all blue lights, where the band performs under a backdrop of their name.

Wallows features 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette on lead vocals alongside his childhood friends Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston. The band has been around since before Minnette was cast on the Netflix series, but the show has helped bring the band into the spotlight. Their Spring EP dropped last year, followed by Nothing Happens this month. The karaoke-themed music video for “Are You Bored Yet?” was released in February. Wallows will tour in the U.S. and Europe this spring in support of the new album, which was produced by John Congleton, known for his work with St. Vincent and Future Islands.