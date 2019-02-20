Watch Vampire Weekend’s Breakfast-Themed Video for ‘Harmony Hall’

Vampire Weekend released two new songs last month, “Harmony Hall” and “2021” – stripped-down yet adventurous tracks that convinced fans the six-year wait was worth it. The songs are the first taste of their album Father of the Bride, out this spring.

Now, the band has released their first video from the LP. “Harmony Hall” features frontman Ezra Koenig in a bathrobe grilling up pancakes, jamming with the band in front of fireworks – plus a recurring appearance by a snake. The video was directed by Emmett Malloy, who previously directed videos for the band’s singles “Giving Up the Gun” and “Holiday,” plus music documentaries like the White Stripes’ Under Great White Northern Lights and Big Easy Express.

Koenig recently told Rolling Stone about “Harmony Hall,” which is built around a winding acoustic guitar riff, Balearic pianos and Koenig singing, “I don’t wanna live like this, but I don’t wanna die.” “I know a lot of people in bands who have this fatalistic vibe, like, ‘Oh, no, rock’s dead, nobody cares,’” he says. “So what are you going to do about it? Either quit, or figure out a way to be excited about it. I’ve probably played more guitar in the past few years than I have in my entire life.”

The band returns to the road in May at Alabama’s Hangout Festival before a headlining run that takes them through October.