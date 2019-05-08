Watch Vampire Weekend Perform With Haim on ‘Fallon’

Danielle Haim joined Vampire Weekend to perform the band’s new song “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin,” which comes off their recent album Father of the Bride. In the atmospheric performance, the singer duets with frontman Ezra Koenig, augmented by sparse, moody instrumentation from the band, which spreads out into an extended jam at the end.

Vampire Weekend appeared on The Tonight Show to play two tracks, which also included “This Life.” The rest of Haim joined the band for the second track, taking on vocal accompaniment.

The 18-track Father of the Bride dropped in April, the band’s first album in six years. In his review for Rolling Stone David Fricke called the album “so zealously detailed and meticulously contoured that you easily sink into its inventions.”