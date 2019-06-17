Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Vampire Weekend added a new cover tune to their repertoire during a show in Cleveland. The New York band performed a groovy, drawn-out cover of Crowded House’s 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

The band is currently on a headlining tour of North America in support of their recent album Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend’s first album since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, and have been bringing out a few covers so far on the tour dates. The group recently unveiled a rendition of the Parks And Recreation theme song in the midst of their own number “M79” during a performance in Indiana. The musicians also performed a live version of Laura Branigan’s 1982 synth-pop anthem “Gloria” in tribute to St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup victory.

goodnight here’s @vampireweekend playing the parks and rec theme in the middle of M79 pic.twitter.com/WBbRsp4xHB — shannon (@heeleeys) June 8, 2019

Vampire Weekend’s tour, which kicked off in early June, is split over two legs, the second of which begins August 16th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and concludes October 8th in Denver, Colorado. The group will also perform at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware on June 23rd. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.