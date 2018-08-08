Watch Tyler, the Creator’s Seafaring ‘See You Again’ Video

Tyler, the Creator tests out life on a boat in the surreal clip for his latest Flower Boy single “See You Again.” Kali Uchis and A$AP Rocky make brief appearances in the video, as well.

Tyler directed the Wes Anderson-esque visual under his alias Wolf Haley. In the clip, he’s seen living on a ship, bored and apathetic to his surroundings. A$AP Rocky appears for only a few seconds at a phone booth on the ship and walking through the cafeteria. Uchis is seen elsewhere in the sea, singing the chorus on a small row boat as the yellow raincoat-wearing rowers eventually jump into the ocean at the same time. Later, Tyler goes from rapping in front of a military plan and red pants and beret-wearing army to wearing a ghost costume in a suburban backyard.

Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy was released last year and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Earlier this month, he performed at Chicago’s Lollapalooza.