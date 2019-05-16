Watch Two Door Cinema Club’s Space-Themed Video for ‘Satellite’

Two Door Cinema Club have debuted the second single from their upcoming new album, False Alarm, in the form of a kitschy, tongue-in-cheek music video. The video, directed by Eion Glaister, sees the trio beamed up to space, where frontman Alex Trimble acts as the captain of the ship. There are references to everything from Star Trek to Star Wars to Battlestar Galactica, with some hilarious dance moves interspersed throughout.

In a statement the band said, “We had a wonderful script to work with and the luck of working with Eoin Glaister on this video. It was great fun shooting aliens and licking their heads.”

Two Door Cinema Club will release their fourth album, False Alarm, which was recorded in London and LA with producer Jacknife Lee, on June 14 via Glassnote. “Satellite” is the second track to emerge from the album following “Talk,” which dropped in March. The band will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury before embarking on a U.K. headlining tour, and will head to North America in September.

Two Door Cinema Club U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Monday, September 9: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, September 13: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sunday, September 15: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Monday, September 16: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wednesday, September 18: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Saturday, September 21: Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sunday, September 22: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Friday, November 1: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Saturday, November 2: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Monday, November 4: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Wednesday, November 6: Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Friday, November 8: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park

Saturday, November 9: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tuesday, November 12: Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Wednesday, November 13: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Thursday, November 14: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall