Watch Two Door Cinema Club’s Quirky Video for ‘Talk’

Two Door Cinema Club’s lively new single “Talk” becomes even more energized in the band’s accompanying music video. The fast-paced clip sees the musicians dressed completely in red, acting out some of the lyrical moments with the help of red-clad gymnasts as the words scroll across the screen. Some of it is tongue-in-cheek, like when singer Alex Trimble reclines on a tall shelf as he croons the words “top shelf guy,” but other moments are more surreal.

The quick-fire visuals work for the upbeat pop song, lending a humorous, playful tone to the track. The clip was directed by Max Sidentopf, a Namibian-German conceptual artist who notably designed the “Toto Forever” installation in the African desert. The band has been teasing the song’s release with several interactive billboards, which appeared in London, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Sydney, New York and Mexico City. “Talk,” produced by Jacknife Lee, marks their first new music since 2016’s album Gameshow.

In a statement Trimble said of the song, “I love the pop thing. I love experimenting and going to different places, I love doing things that are a little bit wonky and I love the idea of doing something we haven’t done before, why can’t we do all of those things at once? We can always do something new but it always feels like something we’ve done.”