Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Ominous ‘Nico and the Niners’ Video

Twenty One Pilots imbue cultish imagery in the eerie new “Nico and the Niners” video. The band’s longtime visual collaborator Andrew Donoho, who directed the band’s last “Jumpsuit” clip, continues that journey in this video.

The video shows singer Tyler Joseph packing a backpack and meeting drummer Josh Dun in a faded city square, where they shake hands before joining a group of torch-wielding rebels and perform the psychedelic reggae-rap song. The video veers between that mysterious thread and the mystical activities of bishops in red-hooded robes.

Twenty One Pilots released “Nico and the Niners” and “Jumpsuit” in early July as a preview of their upcoming fifth album, Trench, out October 5th. The group will promote the LP on a headlining world tour launching October 6th in Nashville, Tennessee; the North American leg wraps November 21st in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by dates in Australia, Europe and the U.K.