Watch Troye Sivan, Ariana Grande’s Party for Two in ‘Dance to This’ Video

Sivan’s sophomore album ‘Bloom’ arrives in August

Brittany Spanos

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande start their own party in the video for their collaboration, “Dance to This.” Sivan’s sophomore album Bloom is out on August 30th.

The clip opens with Sivan sitting in a rec room-cafeteria setting where people are quietly eating and reading. Bored, Sivan brings a CD to a man with a boombox and begins singing, then dancing, at the front of the room before Grande gleefully joins him. The confused people eventually leave so Sivan and Grande have the room to themselves.

Bloom follows the 23-year-old singer’s 2015 debut album Blue Neighbourhood. Sivan recently told Rolling Stone that he’s been taking dance lessons ahead of his tour in support of Bloom (where he’ll be joined by opening act Kim Petras). “We spent the whole first class just moving in slow motion for, like, two hours,” he said.

