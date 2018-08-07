Watch Travis Scott Get Biblical in Wild ‘Stop Trying to Be God’ Video

Travis Scott raises hell and reaches for heaven in the wild new video for “Stop Trying to Be God,” off his new album, Astroworld.

The Dave Meyers-directed clip is packed with biblical imagery, starting with the first shot of Scott shepherding a flock of sheep down a street. Elsewhere, the rapper braves a blaze of hellfire, plays a prophet, performs baptisms in a waterpark and commands a fire-breathing dragon as it brings about the apocalypse. The video closes with a sequence that seems to recall the birth of Jesus in the manger, complete with cameos from James Blake and a gold-painted Kylie Jenner.

Scott released Astroworld last week, marking his first solo album since 2016’s Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight. Last year, he and Migos’ Quavo formed the duo Huncho Jack and released their debut LP, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

Scott has a handful of U.S. festival dates scheduled for this summer, including stops at Rolling Loud in Oakland, California, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Nevada and Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas.