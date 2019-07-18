Watch Tove Lo’s Wry Performance of ‘Glad He’s Gone’ on ‘Colbert’

Tove Lo is prepping for the release of her next album by prompting new single “Glad He’s Gone.” The Swedish musician took the stage at The Late Show to showcase the track, infusing it with a sense of cheeky fun.

Clad in a gold trench coat, the singer performed the track on a stage of (presumably fake) grass, with more greenery projected on the video screens behind her and her backing band. The ambient pop song, about a friend moving on from a bad boyfriend, got Tove Lo dancing and eventually laying in that grass as she crooned, “Baby, no tears for that sucker/You’re better off/I’m glad that he’s gone.”

EPIC ☘️🌿🍀 thank you @colbertlateshow for having me, Stephen you’re a legend! #CBS @ New York, New York https://t.co/xRXs8H3C4O — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) July 18, 2019

“Glad He’s Gone” was produced by The Struts and Shellback and recently got a music video Tove Lo created in Kiev with directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia. The singer explained of the song, “We’ve all been on both sides of the break up pep talk with our friends and we all know how good it feels to get your partner in crime back when they finally leave that idiot behind.”

She added, “It’s about friendship and love. It’s the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she’s going through a breakup. You’re reminding her she’s your partner-in-crime and showing unconditional support. It makes fun of the demands of being a good girlfriend and the dirty stuff you do just to make him confident. There’s a message to it. I’m telling a real story that I think girls need to hear. You want to know your friends are there for you during a breakup. It’s about all the fun you can have after heartbreak.”

The track comes off Sunshine Kitty, Tove Lo’s upcoming fourth album, which she recorded in Sweden and LA. The album is due out later this year, but doesn’t have an official release date yet.