Watch Toots & the Maytals Perform ‘Monkey Man’ With Taj Mahal at Lockn’ Festival

Gig marked “Toots” Hibbert’s first Virginia performance since reggae legend was struck by vodka bottle during Richmond concert in 2013

Toots & the Maytals delivered a triumphant rendition of their “Monkey Man” alongside special guest Taj Mahal Friday night at Arrington, Virginia’s Lockn’ Festival.

The gig marked the reggae legends’ first concert in Virginia since “Toots” Hibbert was since he was struck in the head with a vodka bottle during a Richmond concert in 2013.

“It was a horrible thing. I suffered a lot,” Hibbert recently told Rolling Stone of the incident, which left him with both physical and emotional damage and forced him into a three-year hiatus. “Those years were not so good. Depressed, can’t work, losing my living.” However, the reggae act has returned with a U.S. tour and over 200 new songs in the can.

Earlier in the day, Toots & the Maytals unveiled a new song titled “A Song Call Marley,” a tribute to Hibbert’s friend Bob Marley and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the reggae genre.

The jam band-minded Lockn’ Festival continues throughout the weekend, with Dead & Company scheduled to headline both Saturday and Sunday night; the latter performance will feature the return of saxophonist and Grateful Dead collaborator Branford Marsalis. Sheryl Crown, Tedeschi Trucks Band and an all-star 50th anniversary celebration of the Meters is also on the lineup.

