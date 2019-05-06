Watch Tool Debut Two New Songs Live

Tool performed two new songs, “Descending” and “Invincible,” live at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville. The tracks mark the band’s first new music in over a decade, although Tool debuted an instrumental rendition of “Descending” during a previous concert.





The songs, both fairly lengthy, likely come off Tool’s upcoming new album, a follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days. Frontman Maynard James Keenan suggested in February that the album would arrive between May and July, writing on Twitter, “Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July. More focused updates to follow as we progress.”

Tool are currently in the midst of a U.S. tour and will head to Europe in June. The band is also scheduled to perform at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento in October, suggesting more tour dates will be announced for later in the year.