Watch the Zombies’ Rare TV Performance of ‘Time of the Season’ on ‘Fallon’

New Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Zombies performed “Time of the Season” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Frontman Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent were joined by their original bandmates—drummer Hugh Grundy and bassist Chris White—for the counterculture anthem.

The British Invasion band clapped and aaah-ed their way into the song, with Blunstone’s tight vocals leading the way. Undoubtedly the highlight of the performance is Argent’s wild keyboard solo, which he plays while intently staring at his fingers with his leg kicking behind him to the beat.

The Zombies are still on a high from the induction ceremony last week, where they performed “Time of the Season” as well as “She’s Not There” and “This Will Be Our Year,” a fitting tune considering the many years they waited to be voted into the Hall of Fame. “It’s actually 50 years to this very day, the 29th of March, 1969, that ‘Time of the Season’ reached Number One,” Argent said in a speech, beaming.

After playing two shows in the U.K. this summer, the Zombies will return to the States to perform at Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen, NY, alongside their peers Canned Heat and Hot Tuna. Odds are high are they’ll play “Time of the Season.”