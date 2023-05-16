Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Take the Stage on ‘The Voice’

The Voice producers welcomed Niall Horan to the singing competition series as a coach for its 23rd season — now they won’t be able to get rid of him. On Monday, May 15, the singer announced that he will return later this year to coach another team of hopeful musicians for season 24 and, later that night, took the stage to perform “Meltdown” before the top 5 semi-finalists were revealed.

Backed by a full band and backing vocalists, Horan delivered a high-energy live television performance debut of the latest single from his forthcoming album, The Show, out June 9. The former One Direction member had played a snippet of his earlier single “Heaven” to the audience at The Voice earlier in the season, but this was the first time he got to go all out for them.

His fellow coach, Chance the Rapper, also took the stage during the episode. Unlike Horan, the rapper isn’t in promo mode, so his performance was a little bit more unpredictable. Chance opted to perform “Same Drugs” from his 2016 album Coloring Book. He also welcomed back three of his teammates — Jamar Langley, Manasseh Samone, and Kala Banham — to join him on stage. The coach won’t be returning for a second season, but he’s still positioning his team for more opportunities.

Following Chance and Horan’s performances, three contestants who survived round after round of head-to-head competitions were sent home. They each saw one of their teammates eliminated, as did Kelly Clarkson, but all three still have their heads in the game with their final competitors. Blake Shelton, who will exit the show at the close of this season, is the only coach with two singers still in the running.

Horan is the only current coach set to return during season 24, but he will be joined by first-time coach Reba McEntire and returning coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani.