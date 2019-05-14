Watch The Strokes Debut New Song ‘The Adults Are Talking’

×
New York rockers The Strokes are back with a new song, “The Adults Are Talking.” The group debuted the track live during a charity performance at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, incorporating it into a lengthy set of hits that included “The Modern Age” and “Last Nite.”

The song, a layered, mid-tempo indie number that goes heavy on glittering guitar riffs, marks the band’s first new music since their 2016 EP Future Present Past. The Strokes’ last full-length album, Comedown Machine, dropped in 2013. The Strokes will perform at London’s All Points East festival on May 25 and Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 2. The band is also scheduled for stops at Lollapalooza and Lollapalooza Paris, as well as at the Ohana Music Festival in California in September.

Last year, frontman Julian Casablancas released a new album, Virtue, with his project The Voidz. The singer told Rolling Stone the release was “a record that is still forward-thinking, but that maybe a more mainstream, bigger audience will love as much as we love the first record.”

