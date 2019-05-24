×
Rolling Stone
Watch The National Perform ‘Rylan’ on ‘Colbert’

The track appears on the band’s new album ‘I Am Easy To Find’

The National pulled out all the stop during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The band performed “Rylan,” a track off their recent album I Am Easy To Find, and brought in a slew of backing musicians, including two backup singers, to augment the song.

In the clip, The National give a dynamic energy to the moody indie rock number, which gets a cinematic boost from a four-piece string section and a bluesy vibe from a horn player. The performance marks the first time the band has performed “Rylan” on TV.

The National released I Am Easy To Find, the band’s eighth album, on May 17th. The record, a follow-up to 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, features guest vocals from Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Van Etten, Mina Tindle, Kate Stables and the Brooklyn Youth Choir, and was accompanied by a short film of the same name directed by Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander. The band is currently touring in support of the release, with dates in North America announced through the fall. Tickets are on sale now.

