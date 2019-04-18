Watch The Lumineers Perform ‘Gloria’ on ‘Colbert’

The Lumineers previewed their upcoming album III with a performance of new single “Gloria” on The Late Show. The Colorado rock band transformed host Stephen Colbert’s stage with a vintage backdrop and wood paneling, projecting old home movie footage behind them.

In the clip, the musicians give the folk-tinged track an intimate feel, sort of like they are performing in an old house. The live version of the single hints at what’s to come on III, which is out September 13 via Dualtone/Decca. Schultz previously revealed that “Gloria” is “about love between an addict and her family.”

III is The Lumineers’ third album and was written by singer Wesley Schultz and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites. Violinist/vocalist Lauren Jacobson, who has played on the group’s previous two releases, officially joined the band for the album. Fraites said of the new music in a statement, “This collection of songs worked out in a beautiful way, and I feel with this album we’ve really hit our stride.”

The Lumineers will tour in support of the new album, with their “III: The World Tour” trek kicking off this summer with a series of festivals, including Bonnaroo Music Festival, Outside Lands and Woodstock Music & Arts. The band also contributed a song, “Nightshade,” to For the Throne, the official soundtrack to Game of Thrones.