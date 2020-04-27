Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform ‘Black Water’ In Isolation

The Doobie Brothers have come together virtually to perform 1974’s “Black Water.”

“We knew we would want to share something with others out there who are in isolation just like we are,” says Patrick Simmons, who wrote the song and sings lead on it. “We are so grateful to our fans who contributed to the performance and our families who helped with the production.

The Doobies formed 50 years and planned on celebrating that landmark anniversary with a special summer tour featuring Michael McDonald, who hasn’t been on the road with the band since 1995. They are also being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That ceremony was originally booked for May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall but has been pushed back to November 7th because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reunion tour is supposed to kick off June 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up October 17th in Memphis, Tennessee. No dates have been postponed as of yet, but the pandemic may force them to bump back at least some of them.

When we spoke to McDonald earlier this year, he was eagerly awaiting the tour. “I’ll sing the songs that I sing and then just do backgrounds,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to having less responsibility as a lead singer [than] I do with my band.”

As fans wait to hear the fate of the tour, they can at least enjoy this new rendition of “Black Water.”

“Sending out warm wishes to all of our friends,” Simmons says. “Thanks to all the angels of mercy who have stepped up to lessen the impact that the Covid-19 virus has had on so many lives. We are partnering with Feeding America for our presentation, and would be thankful to anyone who could make a donation to help our neighbors in need during this crucial time.”