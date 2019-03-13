Watch The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer Play ‘Who Do You Love’ on Fallon

The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer joined forces on The Tonight Show to perform their collaborative new single “Who Do You Love.” The hooky, hypnotic number, which dropped last month, took on an even more buoyant vibe when performed live. During the low-key performance, with The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer each set up on opposing sides of the stage, drummers Matt McGuire and Ashton Irwin both grabbed the rhythm duties, amped up by the harmonic vocals.

The musicians also joined Jimmy Fallon for a round of “Musical Beers,” a segment that is basically musical chairs using red cups filled with beer instead. Both bands took the game extremely seriously, physically fighting to hang on to the remaining cups. Eventually 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford claims the final cup and victory of the game.

The late night appearance comes ahead of the bands’ World War Joy tour, which will launch in September. The 41-date trek, with The Chainsmokers headlining, launches at Cincinnati, Ohio’s U.S. Bank Arena on September 25. Tickets for the tour, which also features Lennon Stella opening, are currently on sale.