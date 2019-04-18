See The 1975 Perform ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’ on ‘Corden’

A pair of dancers joined The 1975 on James Corden’s stage for a lively performance of the band’s single “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You).” The song, released last fall, is a shimmering indie pop number, which took on an even more upbeat vibe on The Late Late Show.

The musicians also sat down with Corden to discuss their recent success and plans for more new music. The band confirmed to Corden that they have been recording another album, which will drop in 2019.

“It’s not trying to be clever,” singer Matty Healy told Corden. “We’re artists, but we’re consumers primarily, of music and TV. And they always say we’re in that age now where you watch the best thing you’ve ever seen on Netflix and you’ll be like ‘That was the best thing I’ve ever seen.’ And then you just want the next thing immediately and I’m like that with music as well. It just feels like I want to tour for the next two years.”

He added, “What do you want to do in a band? You want to affect culture. You can’t do that with one record now.”

The 1975 released their most recent album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, in November. They will perform at Coachella this week and then head back on tour around North America through June. They will also perform at Reading and Leeds festivals in August after a trek through Europe.