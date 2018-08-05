Watch Taylor Swift Perform ‘Summer of ’69’ With Bryan Adams in Toronto

Taylor Swift performed “one of my favorite songs ever written,” Bryan Adams‘ “Summer of ’69,” with help from the Canadian rocker during Swift’s Reputation Tour stop Saturday in Toronto.

After proclaiming her love for the 1984 hit, Swift delivered a solo rendition of the song’s first verse before the Ontario-born Adams arose unannounced on the stage’s lift. The two singers then combined for a spirited take on the single that featured an extended outro where Adams and Swift traded improvised vocals.

Swift previously performed an acoustic “Summer of ’69” on a few dates of her Speak Now Tour in September 2011.

Like Swift’s 1989 trek, the acclaimed Reputation Tour has frequently welcomed surprise guests onstage: During Swift’s London concerts in June, Swift brought out Niall Horan (“Slow Hands”) and Robbie Williams (“Angels”), while her North American leg included guests like Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, Hayley Kiyoko and, at nearly every show, openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello on “Shake It Off.”