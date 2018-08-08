Watch Taylor Swift Dust Off 2006 Deep Cut ‘A Place in This World’

Taylor Swift’s current Reputation tour is heavily centered around material from her new album, but there’s one major exception. On a spare second stage, Swift ditches choreography, picks up an acoustic guitar and revives an old song “I haven’t played in so long.” So far, they have included fan favorites “Our Song,” “The Best Day,” “Teardrops On My Guitar” and “Fifteen.”

On Tuesday night, at a home state show in Pittsburgh, Swift dusted off one of the first songs she ever wrote, “A Place in This World,” an ultra-rare album cut from her 2006 debut album.

“It’s a song that I wrote when I was living in Pennsylvania and I was traveling back and forth to Nashville with my mom,” she told the crowd. She was referring to her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Southern Pennsylvania. As a young middle-schooler, Swift began making regular trips to Music City, teaming up with songwriters and meeting with labels before moving there in 2004. “This is a song that I wrote about not knowing if it was ever going to work out,” Swift added while introducing the song last night.

Swift wrote “A Place in this World” when she was 13 years old with Nashville songwriter Robert Ellis Orrall. “The second day I wrote with Taylor, she came in with the whole concept of wanting to find her place in the world,” says Orrall. “That was pretty impressive. That was a serious thing for a 13 year-old to want to write about.”

Swift’s Tuesday night performance marked the first time Swift performed the self-titled rarity since 2009, during a show at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, according to Setlist.fm. The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour wraps up October 6th in Texas.