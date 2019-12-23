Watch Taylor Swift Craft ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift unveiled a video diary documenting the creation of her new holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm.”

Swift released “Christmas Tree Farm” on December 6th, just five days after coming up with the idea for the song. The first video in the new behind-the-scenes clip is dated December 1st and finds Swift filming herself at a piano as she picks out a few chords and sings some scattered lyrics.

“So, the idea I have for the song is ‘Christmas Tree Farm,’ because I grew up on one,” she says, adding moments later with slight laugh, “It’s about how you’re in the city and you’re stressed out and your life is feeling really low, but in your heart is a Christmas tree farm.”

The following day, Swift was in the studio fleshing out the lyrics and melody with producer Jimmy Napes and laying down her vocal track. The day after that, the finishing touches arrived in the form of a small group of singers who provided the song’s choral vocals.

Swift released “Christmas Tree Farm” along with a music video featuring some of her childhood home movies. This year, she also released her new album Lover and starred in the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, collaborating with Webber on original songs for the film, including “Beautiful Ghosts.”