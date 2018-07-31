Watch Taylor Bennett’s Energetic Performance of ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ on ‘Fallon’

Taylor Bennett made his television debut performing his new song “Rock ‘N’ Roll” on The Tonight Show Monday.

The young singer-rapper showcased his impressive range and talents during the performance, moving from rapid fire rapping to a soft falsetto croon to a rowdy roar. Bennett’s band matched his energy, with his guitar player even picking out a scorching solo partly with his teeth.

“Rock ‘N’ Roll” appears on Bennett’s new EP, Be Yourself. The project follows the rapper’s two 2017 releases, Restoration of an American Idol and the mixtape, Throw Aways: Unmixed.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bennett spoke about how Be Yourself was partly inspired by his decision to come out publicly as bisexual, as well as his experiences in the LGBTQ community. “I’ve only been living in the LGBTQ community for a year,” Bennett said.

“And to comment and to talk about something freely without obtaining the knowledge about that community is damn near pure evil. I had to take a year to meet people who are also living free and living through their truth.”