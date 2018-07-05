Watch Taylor Bennett’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’-Inspired Video for ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’

Taylor Bennett, the brother of Chance the Rapper, takes the money and runs in the new video for his track, “Rock ‘N’ Roll,” featuring Zxxk.

In the Andre Muir-directed clip, Bennett and actress Victoria Calderon play a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple, who rob a record store and flee through the streets of Chicago. The clip’s narrative structure, however, is cleverly disjointed. The robbery plays out next to shots of Bennett being apprehended by the cops, while visual clues – a piece of spit-out gum, a child bouncing on a mattress – are peppered in throughout, teasing how the couple’s plot is ultimately foiled. At the end of the video, Bennett’s character is felled by that piece of gum, forcing him to toss up his briefcase full of cash while his partner gets away. But while the cops cuff Bennett, a group of kids quickly gather up the left-behind loot, including one who heaves a handful of hundreds into the air while bouncing on a mattress.

“Rock ‘N’ Roll” will appear on Bennett’s upcoming EP, Be Yourself. The rapper has also shared the EP’s title track and another song, “Minimum Wage,” though he has yet to announce a release date. Be Yourself will follow Bennett’s pair of 2017 releases, Restoration of an American Idol and the mixtape, Throw Aways: Unmixed.