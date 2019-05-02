Watch Taron Egerton Perform Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’

The soundtrack to the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman will be released May 24 via Interscope and the first taste is a video clip of actor Taron Egerton, who plays John, performing “Rocket Man.” The video intercuts footage from the film, out May 31, with shots of Egerton performing the track in the studio.

The soundtrack, ROCKETMAN: Music From The Motion Picture, features producer and composer Giles Martin re-interpreting and re-imagining several of John’s hits with Egerton on vocals. The songs include “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” “I Want Love,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song.” The soundtrack also includes brand-new Elton John and Bernie Taupin composition called “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which was performed by John and Egerton.

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” John said in a statement. “I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music – not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Egerton added, “The beauty of having Elton involved with the film is we’ve been able to work with him to see how far we can take these classic songs. Giles Martin has impeccable taste and massive skills to bring the songs to a place where they are faithful and daring as well.”

Rocketman also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas-Howard, and was directed by Dexter Fletcher, who took over directorial duties on Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer left.