Watch Tame Impala Venture Across the ‘Borderline’ on ‘Fallon’

Australian outfit submitted gritty and gauzy performance of their Slow Rush highlight

Jon Blistein

Tame Impala shared a rendition of their song “Borderline” on The Tonight Show Tuesday, September 22nd.

The Australian psych-rock outfit kept things simple in the clip they submitted, but the performance still had a distinct throwback feel as Kevin Parker and his bandmates breezed through the Slow Rush highlight. With red lights flashing in the background, the footage has a grimy and gauzy feel befitting the early-hours-of-the-morning pulse of “Borderline.”

Tame Impala’s Tonight Show performance follows a quarantined late-night clip of “Is It True” — in which Parker clones himself — submitted to The Late Show’s #PlayAtHome series. The group also recently performed three songs for an at-home installment of NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February. In March, the group followed it up with a full remix, The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place, that’s meant to sound like the album is playing in another room.

