Watch T.I., Meek Mill Saunter Through Shootout in ‘Jefe’ Video

T.I. and Meek Mill saunter through a shootout in the video for their new collaboration, “Jefe.” The track will appear on T.I.’s next album, Dime Trap, which is expected to arrive later this year.

In the Nathan R. Smith-directed clip, the two rappers arrive in a small village that appears to have been decimated in a deadly brawl. Their appearance, however, causes the residents – many of them wearing Mexican Day of the Dead masks – to rise from the carnage. Soon enough, T.I. and Meek Mill are leading a rowdy rager in a dusty saloon.

T.I. released “Jefe” last week alongside another new Dime Trap cut, “Wraith,” which features Yo Gotti. Dime Trap will mark T.I.’s first studio album since 2014’s Paperwork, though the rapper has released several projects over the past few years including three EPs – Da’ Nic, Us or Else and Us or Else: Letter to the System – and a mixtape with Hustle Gang, #HGOE (Hustle Gang Over Errrrythang).

Along with Dime Trap, T.I. has a handful of upcoming film projects. He’s set to appear in RZA’s upcoming post-Hurricane Katrina heist film, Cut Throat City, and the comedy, The Trap.