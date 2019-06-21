Watch Stormzy’s Emotional Music Video for ‘Crown’

Stormzy has dropped the second track off his upcoming second album. “Crown,” produced MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the track along with Stormzy, reflects on power as the rapper offers a twist on the phrase “heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

In the pensive music video for the track, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, Stormzy is joined by choir LJ Singers. The rapper performs the emotionally-driven song in a church as the camera spins around him, giving an intimate sense that brings the viewer right into the song.

“I’ve been struggling to find words to describe how much this song means to me, struggling to explain exactly why I felt the need to say what I’ve said on the record and can’t quite summarize the journey of emotions the song takes me on when I listen back to it,” Stormzy wrote on Instagram ahead of the release. “I’m very proud of myself for making this song and I can’t wait for you all to hear it tonight. Nothing but love and respect for my brother Jimmy Napes a world class phenomenal talent and MJ Cole the genius and legend — an honor and a pleasure to work with you both my brothers. We’ve created something very special and close to my heart.”

Earlier this year the rapper dropped “Vossi Bop,” his first new track since his 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer. Later this month Stormzy will become the first-ever British MC to headline Glastonbury. He will also bring his #MERKY Festival to Ibiza July 1 and 2. Stormzy has confirmed a new album is coming this year, but hasn’t shared any details on the release.