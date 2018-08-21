Watch Steven Van Zandt, Richie Sambora Team Up on Marvin Gaye’s ‘Can I Get A Witness’

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora joins Steven Van Zandt for a rollicking rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Can I Get a Witness” in the first clip from the new Blu-ray version of Van Zandt’s Soulfire Live! The concert video is expected to arrive later this year with a seven-LP vinyl box set.

Van Zandt and his backing band, the Disciples of Soul, released Soulfire last year followed by a three-disc version of Soulfire Live! released on August 10th. The collection comprises tracks recorded at various concerts throughout the group’s 2017 world tour. The Blu-ray and vinyl versions are available to pre-order via Van Zandt’s website.

The Blu-ray and vinyl versions of Soulfire Live! will include the original album’s track list, as well as the band’s special Beatles tribute concert, fittingly recorded at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, England. During the lunchtime gig last November, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul performed classic Beatles songs like “Magical Mystery Tour, “Got to Get You Into My Life” and “All You Need Is Love,” alongside tunes the Beatles performed during their early years such as “Boys” and “Soldier of Love.”

“Playing in the same venue where the Beatles started their careers was a childhood dream of mine come,” said Van Zandt. “This was a band that set me on course for a life of music. For my rock and roll religion, the Cavern is the first sacred site. It was an honor – no, make that an epiphany – to perform there.”

Along with the Cavern Club concert and video performances of each song on the three-disc set, the Blu-ray version of Soulfire Live! will also feature behind-the-scenes tour footage, exclusive interviews and a special documentary about the Cavern Club performance.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will continue to perform live this fall on the final leg of their “Teacher Appreciation Tour,” which kicks off October. The tour will benefit TeachRock, Van Zandt’s Rock and Roll Forever Foundation’s national initiative to bring music curriculum into middle and high schools across the country, and educators will be welcomed in for free. The trek launches October 18th in Wilkes-Barre, PA and concludes November 17th in Morgantown, WV.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Tour Dates

October 18 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center

October 20 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theater

October 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

October 24 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 29 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

October 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

November 2 – Burnsville, MN @ Ames Center

November 5 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

November 7 – Tulsa, OK @ Club Brady

November 9 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Music Hall

November 10 – Peoria, IL @ Monarch

November 12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

November 14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

November 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock

November 17 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre