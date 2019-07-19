×
Watch Spoon Perform New Track ‘No Bullets Spent’ on ‘Kimmel’

The band also runs through a set of six classics in an off-air clip

Spoon is going all out in celebration of their upcoming best-of release, Everything Hits At Once: The Best Of Spoon, which is out July 26th. The rock band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform new track “No Bullets Spent” and also took the opportunity to run through a set of six songs off-air, including “The Underdog” and “I Turn My Camera On.”

The band played on Kimmel’s more intimate indoor stage, set up in front of colorful video screens, with frontman Britt Daniel giving an impassioned performance that evoked the musicians’ live shows.

“No Bullets Spent” was recorded at Daniel’s Public Hi Fi studio in Austin, TX and produced by Mark Rankin, embracing the band’s signature staccato style. That track joins 12 other track on the best-of release, which celebrates Spoon’s 25 years making music together, and could point to a potential new album.

“The idea of doing a best-of came to us a couple times,” Daniel said of Everything Hits At Once. “First I wasn’t sure how I felt about it but at some point I remembered that when I got my first Cure record it was Standing on a Beach. When I got my first New Order record, it was Substance. That was how I met those bands, and I moved backwards from there but I still listen to those comps. I love a greatest hits LP when it’s done well. It can be a thing unto itself.”

Spoon is touring this summer with Beck and Cage the Elephant in support of the release. “The Night Running Tour” kicked off July 11th and continues through August 30th.

